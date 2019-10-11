American National Bank Has $484,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

American National Bank decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.96. The company had a trading volume of 63,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $123.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.46.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.