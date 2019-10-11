American National Bank Purchases 459 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. American National Bank owned about 0.42% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 556.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVIP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.97. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,069. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.