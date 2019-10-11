American National Bank Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.3% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 45.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.42. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The company has a market capitalization of $346.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

