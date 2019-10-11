American National Bank Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 139.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,376,000 after buying an additional 1,546,142 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,907,000 after buying an additional 1,210,900 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 41.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,505,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,623,000 after buying an additional 1,024,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,169,000 after buying an additional 452,824 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,229. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.14. 35,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,663. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.87. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.