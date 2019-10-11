American National Bank Sells 166 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

American National Bank cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.19.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.97. 78,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,714. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $161.82 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.76.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

