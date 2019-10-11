AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRV remained flat at $$4.12 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970. AmeriServ Financial has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 23.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 652,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 436,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

