Analysts Anticipate Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.85 Million

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2019

Brokerages expect Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to announce $653.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $656.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $651.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTB. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

KTB traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,889. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

