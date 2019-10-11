Analysts Anticipate Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.51. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,277,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 129.8% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $50.61. 596,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,732. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.