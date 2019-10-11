Analysts Expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.94. CGI reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. CGI has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 30.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

