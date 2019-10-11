Analysts Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Announce $2.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce $2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.33. Hubbell reported earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.15. 264,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,099. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.01. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $137.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

In other news, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $233,362.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.77 per share, for a total transaction of $62,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,085.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

