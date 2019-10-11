Analysts Set $26.00 Target Price for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMMF shares. ValuEngine lowered Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

SMMF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $25.72. 731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,582. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $327.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $26.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Summit Financial Group news, CEO H Charles Maddy III sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $232,003.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,561 shares of company stock worth $458,003. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 520.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

