Analysts Set $36.00 Price Target for TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $36.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.47) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TransMedics Group an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TMDX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.05. 590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.55. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 million. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $87,820,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $15,612,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $15,059,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $9,375,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $8,957,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

