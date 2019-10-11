Analysts Set Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Target Price at $17.50

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 546,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 52,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 19.99 and a quick ratio of 18.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.75. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,293.91% and a negative return on equity of 170.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

