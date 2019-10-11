Analysts Set Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target at $18.30

Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,037,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,603,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 114,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $1,600,557.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,498,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,730,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 358,410 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 683,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 283,684 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $1,838,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 93,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 618,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 79,146 shares during the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,576. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $669.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.