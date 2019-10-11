Analysts Set RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) PT at $12.00

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNLSY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.