Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) Price Target at C$33.42

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VET shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$19.46. 614,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,173. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.18 and a 52 week high of C$40.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 122.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.07, for a total value of C$115,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,231,107.48.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

