Andrew Findlay Purchases 14 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay bought 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,106 ($14.45) per share, for a total transaction of £154.84 ($202.33).

Andrew Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get easyJet alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Andrew Findlay bought 15 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.87) per share, for a total transaction of £147.75 ($193.06).

On Monday, August 12th, Andrew Findlay bought 15 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.60) per share, for a total transaction of £144.60 ($188.95).

On Tuesday, August 6th, Andrew Findlay purchased 1,279 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, with a total value of £12,406.30 ($16,211.03).

Shares of LON:EZJ traded up GBX 92 ($1.20) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,200 ($15.68). The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,036.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,019.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 24.54.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,175.76 ($15.36).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.