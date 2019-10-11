Apergy (NYSE:APY) Downgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies to Neutral

Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Apergy (NYSE:APY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Apergy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Apergy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of APY traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 241,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. Apergy has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apergy will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Apergy by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 47,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apergy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,545,000 after acquiring an additional 165,565 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Apergy by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 210,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 44,290 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Apergy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Apergy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 471,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

