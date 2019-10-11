Aphelion Market Capitalization Achieves $73,117.00 (APH)

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. Aphelion has a market capitalization of $73,117.00 and $82.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aphelion token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Aphelion has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aphelion

Aphelion was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken. The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aphelion is aphelion.org/blog.html. Aphelion’s official website is aphelion.org.

Buying and Selling Aphelion

Aphelion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aphelion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aphelion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

