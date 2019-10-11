Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to Buy at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $260.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Apple from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.22.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $7.42 on Thursday, reaching $237.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,787,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,148,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,070.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.29 and a 200-day moving average of $202.42. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $229.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

