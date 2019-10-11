Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Securities upped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:RKDA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.24. 8,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -3.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.08). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 388.94% and a negative return on equity of 157.32%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Comcowich purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew T. Plavan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $69,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $227,886. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

