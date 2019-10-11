Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCO. ValuEngine upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of ARCO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.67. 170,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.15. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $723.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.28 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 2.0% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 485,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 190,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 21.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 286,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 49,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

