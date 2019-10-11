Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Decreased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 199,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $99,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,795 shares in the company, valued at $456,723.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,658.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $247,289. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,392. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.59. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

