Arion (ARION) Market Capitalization Achieves $13,595.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $13,595.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arion has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.01009851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087685 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,247,709 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.