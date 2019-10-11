Ark Hits One Day Volume of $968,512.00 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $21.20 million and approximately $968,512.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Cryptomate and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037579 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, COSS, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

