Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 63,133 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,133 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $90,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $139,358,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,390 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after acquiring an additional 788,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 821,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 655,882 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.17. 1,292,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.48.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.