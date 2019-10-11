Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $52.32 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 133,537 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $52,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 295,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after buying an additional 93,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.89. 95,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,525. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.41. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

