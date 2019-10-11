Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUMP. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Asante Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank set a $14.00 price target on Asante Solutions and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cowen cut Asante Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.07.

Shares of Asante Solutions stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $9.24. 54,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,991. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $25.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Asante Solutions by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

