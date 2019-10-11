Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.35. Ascena Retail Group shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 4,380,515 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.64.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $69.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 174,646 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 511,404 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,522 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

