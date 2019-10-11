Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush set a $191.00 price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.5% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $872,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 25,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASND stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $91.54. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,129. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 932.52% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. Research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

