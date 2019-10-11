ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS ASHTY traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.85. 1,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,754. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $79.77 and a fifty-two week high of $117.89.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Analysts anticipate that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.