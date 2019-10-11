ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ASOMY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut ASOS PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC cut ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

ASOMY stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.44. 3,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,053. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.79. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $80.05.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

