Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 target price on shares of Asure Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. 698,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,542. The company has a market cap of $129.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 378,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 154,946 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 870,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 74,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

