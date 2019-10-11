ASX (ASX:ASX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $79.09

ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.09 and traded as low as $80.20. ASX shares last traded at $81.31, with a volume of 358,011 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion and a PE ratio of 32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of A$79.09.

Get ASX alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $2.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. ASX’s payout ratio is currently 90.12%.

In related news, insider Dominic Stevens 15,272 shares of ASX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. Also, insider Peter Nash acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$84.24 ($59.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,240.00 ($59,744.68).

About ASX (ASX:ASX)

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.