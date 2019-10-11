ATBCoin Market Capitalization Hits $35,654.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $35,654.00 and $35,220.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and Exrates. In the last week, ATBCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,375.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.38 or 0.02672365 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00490974 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020539 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000586 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

