Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Trading Down 1%

Athelney Trust PLC (LON:ATY) dropped 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), approximately 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.30 ($2.97).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.90.

Athelney Trust Company Profile (LON:ATY)

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

