AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Viking Fund Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 2.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,896,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,744,000 after buying an additional 232,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in AT&T by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,629,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,492,000 after buying an additional 170,695 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,254,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,330,000 after buying an additional 216,234 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $5,969,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 857,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,945,016. The stock has a market cap of $273.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

