Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from serious, life-threatening rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia and AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease, which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.35.

Shares of BOLD opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Audentes Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,575.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 394,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 303,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 163,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

