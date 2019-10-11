Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$14.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

Shares of ACB traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.85. 7,552,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,651,661. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$4.79 and a 1-year high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

