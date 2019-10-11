Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.06. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,936,000 after buying an additional 94,857 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,991,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,853,000 after buying an additional 301,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after buying an additional 284,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,371,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after buying an additional 85,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.