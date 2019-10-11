AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 46.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVEO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.83. 347,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,291. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.