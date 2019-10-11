AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 46.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVEO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.83. 347,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,291. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

