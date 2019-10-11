AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,775 ($49.33) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,550 ($46.39)) on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,570.71 ($46.66).

LON:AVV traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,718 ($48.58). The stock had a trading volume of 294,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 177.89. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,264 ($29.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,232 ($55.30). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,715.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,637.82.

In other news, insider James Kidd sold 19,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,954 ($51.67), for a total transaction of £782,694.30 ($1,022,728.73). Also, insider Jennifer Allerton sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,077 ($53.27), for a total transaction of £379,161 ($495,441.00).

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

