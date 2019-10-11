AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several research firms recently commented on AXTI. ValuEngine upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AXT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,673,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,377,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 112,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AXT by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 215,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,979. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.51. AXT has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. AXT had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

