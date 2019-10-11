B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Down 5.8%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25, approximately 7,939,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,707,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

BTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $5.30 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $267.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.40 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 141,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 167,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 528,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,073 shares during the last quarter.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.