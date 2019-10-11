Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $144.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.73.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BIDU traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.85. 3,463,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.41. Baidu has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $206.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 604.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,576,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after buying an additional 1,352,573 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in Baidu by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,367,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,895,000 after purchasing an additional 930,874 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Baidu by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,216,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,933,000 after purchasing an additional 681,970 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 1,299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 677,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,482,000 after purchasing an additional 628,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Baidu by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,328,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

