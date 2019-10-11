Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 3,627 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 58.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 4.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Msci by 40.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Msci by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Msci in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.09. Msci Inc has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $247.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

