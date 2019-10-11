Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Boosts Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 19.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 23.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 22,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.65.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.05. 111,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,534. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,486 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.