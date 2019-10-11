Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 1,530.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $33,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 622,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $387,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,207.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,339 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

