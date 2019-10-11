Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $593,000 Holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,937 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 87.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 685,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 320,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 443,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.69. Tallgrass Energy LP has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGE. Bank of America upgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

