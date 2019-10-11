Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 47,468 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 2.2% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. Chemical Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 12,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.65 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 219,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average is $85.10. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

